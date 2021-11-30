In February 2021, Gurgaon experienced the launch of SAGA: The Premium Indian Restaurant brand created for the modern, classy and reassured guest who seeks the ultimate experience in everything. A venture by food and beverage entrepreneur Vishal Anand in partnership with two time Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar, SAGA turned to be the launch of the year and was appreciated by connoisseurs, restaurateurs, and critics alike. SAGA opened doors to a magical, surreal ambience, exquisite handcrafted menu by Chef Atul Kochhar, a magnificent Al Fresco and last but not the least one of the tallest bar displays in the world serving artisanal cocktails.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Umran Malik to Abdul Samad; Surprise Retentions

Driven by the creativity and passion of Anand, the journey of SAGA elevates to the next level of luxury. Now launching The SAGA Experience – the finest dining experience, soaked in romance & style and being offered by none other. It's a private affair over bespoke food, paired Champagne, and placed around a gorgeous intimate setting and more. As Anand says "SAGA is about class. And The SAGA Experience is about everlasting memories." The cost for this luxurious experience is priced at INR 40,000 for a couple.

Located on the Golf Course Road, the 200-seater restaurant is spread over 3 levels with a charming Alfresco. A state of the art sound system and a large performance stage has attracted renowned artists from all over India to come and perform here. SAGA serves a confluence of historic yet modern Indian food. Not to be missed is Dal Moradabadi, Maa Makhani, Murg Makhani Sangam, Crab Millagu and Dum Biryani. Served alongside is an array of cocktails, many of which are Indian in flavour. Again, not be to missed The Maratha Palace, Maharaja Sour, Amalaka, Dakshin or the bar's special recommendation.

Chef Kochhar believes in making the most of seasonal and locally available ingredients as that is true nature of Indian cooking. He is currently in India and at SAGA he has curated a special winter menu full of freshness and nutrition. “We’re ready to warm you with our comforting hotpots, stews, curries & live grills, along sun soaked winter lunches and sun downers, something special for everyone” says Chef Kochhar.