Finding coastal food in Delhi is no easy job. My fetish for seafood took me to Sana-Di-Ge, a quaint place in Chanakyapuri. Unlike the crowded Connaught Place restaurants, this place in the middle of Diplomatic Enclave on Malcha Marg is a welcome reprieve away from the traffic hassle. On a bright sunny afternoon in May, the full-grown yellow Amaltas flowers welcomed us with silence only broken by the occasional singing of the Asian Koel.

The place is simple yet elegant. There's a minimalist approach to everything. We were seated on the second floor with the overhung large Peepal tree as if nature had rolled out its umbrella to help people escape the scorching heat. Amaltas and red Gulmohar adding colour to the view from the window added to the setting. "The beauty of the Indian laburnum (amaltas) defies description. No poet or writer has ventured to put it to paper. Only painters have been able to do it justice," Khushwant Singh describes the beauty of amaltas in his book – Sex, Scotch and Scholarship. But let us leave that for some other day.

Let us begin with the starters. The starters were as good as you can get in Delhi. One can start with the multiple coastal drinks available at the restaurant to trigger your appetite. I recommend Sol Kadhi – a drink made of coconut milk and kokum mixed with roasted garlic.

I liked the prawns. Chef Sukesh Kanchan deserves special praise here. Often prawns face the brunt of overenthusiasm. Overcooked or heated, it becomes rubbery and loses its flavour. It wasn’t the case here. Evenly cooked in coconut milk, the prawns were succulent and juicy. Bet you will struggle to find better cooked tender prawns in the national capital.

The highlight of the lunch was the Chicken Ghee Roast served with Neer Dosa. The lovely aroma of ghee-soaked chicken took over the room as soon as it got on the table. The art is in cooking with patience. The training for the same came from Mrs Asha Shetty, the consort of Mr K Prakash Shetty -Founder of the MRG Group.You can also try the Goan fish curry, and Alleppey Mean Manga Curry if you want to explore. For those growing up in Bengali-style fish curry with a special liking for Mura/Muro (fish head), this would be a taste from seven continents apart. I have seen debates around good fish, fry fish, and different fish curries but the curry made in coconut milk has its taste. You may like it or not.

What: Sana Di GeWhere: Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Speciality: Coastal cuisine

My recommendation: Ghee roast chicken

Verdict: A delight for coastal cuisine lovers. One of the best seafood restaurants in Delhi-NCR.