Starbucks Masala Chai: Care for a cuppa tea at Starbucks? Yes, at Starbucks! This premium coffee brand is soon to launch masala chai on their revamped menu cards. There could not be a better time than monsoons to launch this initiative. There is something about this season that always screams refreshing sessions of chai pe charcha. Not only this, but it will also add the most loved beverage in Southern India, filter coffee.Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here

Starbucks India is curating a menu for catering a more Indianised palette by offering more snacks of Indian varieties and that too at affordable prices. Customers will soon be able to choose from a menu with a variety of assorted sandwiches, beverages, bit sized snacks and so much more. Also Read - Islamophobia: Starbucks Sued by Muslim Woman For Writing 'ISIS' on Coffee Cup Instead of Her Name

Starbucks is not the first retail chain to bring local changes to its functioning. The famous burger chain, McDonald’s also introduced Chicken Maharaja Mac and MacAloo Tikki in a similar vein. Paneer Makhani Pizza, Chiken Tikka Pizze, are few other examples that Domino’s, another go to pizza chain, made on its menu inspired from variety of local Indian cuisines. Also Read - Facebook Boycott: Starbucks Joins Coca-Cola, Unilever, Other Brands to Stop Ads For Inaction Over Hate Speech

Sushant Dash, the CEO of Tata Starbucks that operates Starbucks in India told Economic Times, “The introduction of these things is to take it to the next level. We think this will help us to get new consumers to our fold. The trigger is to create new occasions for current consumers and also get a larger expanse of consumers to come in.”

He added, “Some of the food items that we are launching as the starting point in a Starbucks become more affordable and attract a larger segment of consumers. The idea is to also learn, see the consumer acceptance across markets, see the nuances, check and adjust and then see where it goes.”

According to the report, what really triggered this move was the need to meet the demands of affordability and bite sized local options.

As Starbucks announced going desi this season, people showered their reactions over the internet.

drooling imagining the day when Starbucks will offer bun maska with Masala Chai #starbucksindia pic.twitter.com/BOx729ALUF — avinash agrawal (@allahabadwala) July 11, 2022

And like it is said, when in Rome, do as the Romans do, so here is Starbucks all geared to launch some hearty and loved Indian beverages and snacks. It will be initially launched and tested in – Bengaluru, Gurugram, Indore, and Bhopal.