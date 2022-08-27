New Delhi: Foodies in Delhi, pay attention! Gear up for a regal culinary journey to the city of ‘Nawabs, Kebabs and Aadabs’ as Edesia, multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla is hosting Jashn-E-Lucknow food festival between 26th August to 9th September, 2022. Feast like a Nawab as the ‘Khansamas’ at Edesia will bring you secret recipes from the royal ‘Dastarkhwans’ and iconic eateries of Lucknow.Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled Due To Security Concerns: Delhi Police

In a one of its kind concept, the festival attempts to explore the essence of Lucknow city with a three-dimensions approach namely, Nawabs (unravel the royal era), Kebabs (unravel the delectable indulgences) and Aadabs (unravel the Tahzeeb) via food and unique dining experiences.

The Menu

Expect an array of culinary delights such as, Galauti Kebabs with Ulta Tawa Paratha, Kathal Shami Kebab, Rajma Ke Galauti, Lakhnawi Aatishi Khumb, Peshawari Boti Kebab, Murgh Durbari Meat, Dingari Dolma, Navratan Quorma, Awadhi Murgh Biryani, Warqi Parantha, Taftan, Sheermal, Dhungar Kakori Kebab, Zaffrani Malai Kofta, Paneer Begum Bahar, Paneer Begum Bahaar, Shah Jahan Nalli Nihari, Murgh Mumtaaz, Shahi Gosht, Khubanee ka Meetha, Seviyo ka Muzzafar, Pani Ke Batashe, Lucknow Ki Basket Chaat and many more. Let us tell you that some of these dishes were reserved exclusively for Nawabs and their Begums during olden times.

Unique Dining Experiences

Enter the historic ‘Rumi Darwaza’ while ganjing through ‘Hazratganj’ market and explore the super instagram-able:

Chattar Manzil or Umbrella Palace Dining Experience (where Nawabs lived)

Pearl Theatre (1911) Dining Experience (set up by Nawab of Utraula estate)

Nakhas Market dining experience – a section decked up with second hand goods and a unique Chor Bazaar corner

According to Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, “Jashn-E-Lucknow is a fresh episode from our endeavors to promote the regional cuisines and support Incredible India. Our food events are unique as we entwine culinary heritage with history to create immersive dining experiences for our patrons. We believe modern day travellers look for immersive experiences and our festival attempts to recreate the magic and old world charm of Lucknow, right in front of their eyes.”