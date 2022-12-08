The Ashok, Delhi’s Millet Breakfast Will Take You on a Journey of Healthy Lifestyle

The Ashok, Delhi has organised a special Millet breakfast buffet at their restaurant - The Coffee Shop. Do try their ragi idlis and dosa.

Millet breakfast at The Ashok, Delhi

Millets and health foods have been worming their way into hotel restaurant menus these days and many have added them to their breakfast menus. One such hotel The Ashok, Delhi has organised a special Millet breakfast buffet at their restaurant – The Coffee Shop that serves varieties of idlis, dosas, and uttapam in jawar, ragi, bajra. The grains are sourced from traditional farmers in India. One can cook up a storm with just one type of whole grain, the millet and that’s why The Ashok has added a few interesting dishes of Millet. The buffet is supervised by Chef Vikram Shokeen.

As a result of India’s proposal, the United Nations declared 2023 to be the International Year of Millets, making millets the next superfood to become a global phenomenon. Additionally, forward-thinking star hotels and culinary businesses in India have outlined their plans to create brand-new millet-based dishes for their customers. The Ashok, Delhi wishes to raise awareness of avoiding disease by eating healthy. The primary aim behind starting this venture was to give something worthwhile back to society.

What are Millets?

Millets are coarse grains that are traditionally grown and consumed in the Indian subcontinent for over 5000 years. They have high nutritional value and are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibres. Unlike other cereals, millets require little water and ground fertility. Millet has now gained further importance as more and more people are shifting towards gluten-free food. As millets are rich in gluten content than wheat, and also rich in fiber, amino acids, vitamin B, and minerals, they have become a favourite amongst people.

What to Expect?

Promoting millet, The Ashok Hotel has introduced healthy items in their Breakfast Buffet at The Coffee Shop. The Buffet consists of Millet Dosa, Millet Idli, Millet Uttapam, and also Khichdi which is made of Yellow pulse and millet. They have also introduced Millet Kheer for desserts in their Lunch and Dinner Menu.

The pandemic has resulted in a change in the eating habits of most people. The trend of healthy and clean snacking is being preferred over fast food. Addressing the concept of snack time, The Ashok Hotel has also introduced Millet Hampers which have Millet-based popcorn, chips, cookies, and Ladoos.

Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi – 110021

When: Every day, 7:30-10:30 am

Price: Contact the hotel

Verdict: One is not on a guilt trip while enjoying the varieties on the platter. Millet is cooked so well that no one can make it out whether the idlis are made of rice or millet.

Rating: 3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)