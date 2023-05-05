Home

The Hawking Street in Noida brings delectable flavours from all across the country. Here's why you must visit the street food bistro:

What ties people together? Food! Bengali couple Anish Dev and Sanghamitra Sarcar came out to introduce Indian cuisines from all across the country with their fusion in order to bring more people together. Of course, this is not a novel concept. Since the beginning of time, different cuisines have drawn inspiration from one another. What distinguishes Noida’s street food bistro – ‘The Hawking St’ from others though? We tried some of their vegetarian specialities in order to respond to this, and this is what we thought of it.

The Hawking St. is the first establishment of its type to hand-pick popular foods and drinks from well-known food streets in India. The manager, Ms Madhu, helped us through the menu and ensured that we received excellent service. The menu of national treasures has been meticulously chosen. The Hawking St. is Noida’s best-kept secret! The music and the décor create an enjoyable atmosphere.

We started our gastronomical journey on a crunchy note with fan khakri prepared with buttery, flakey pastry puffs treated with a slight punch of masala chilli flavour.

Trying the popular street delicacy – sev batata dahi puri where the puris were stuffed with potatoes, and drizzled with sweetened yoghurt, tamarind and spicy mint chutney to bring the perfect chaat flavour.

We went to experiment with veg mantu momos chaat which is a traditional Afghani steamed dumpling filled with a savoury filling, topped with sour garlic yoghurt and generously drizzled with chutneys. The experiment didn’t go wrong, but I’d prefer keeping the chaat away from the Tibetian delicacy.

From the chop adda section, we ordered the hara bhara kebabs prepared with spicy pan-fried peas, served with mint chutney. They were one of the best hara bhara kebabs I have ever tasted!

We ordered Lo-Mein noodles with veggies tossed in spicy lo-mein sauce, and it was flavorful wanting to leave you for more. The veg Darjeeling momos with pepper and chilli dip undoubtedly won our hearts.

Unfortunately, the pav vada laced with sweet spicy tamarind mint chutney and dry garlic peanut chutney and green chilly didn’t live up to the expectation.

Mojito – Masala Cola is one of the best fusion mojitos we’ve had in a while. The balanced taste of mint, lime, sugar, club and masala today stood out for us. From their specials, we handpicked Gandhoraj Ghol which is a traditional Bengali-style buttermilk that is made using gondhoraj lebu or the King lime that is native to West Bengal.

Address: LGF-74, Paras One33 mall, The Hawking St. Sector 133, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201303

Time: 9 AM-11 PM

Price: Rs 500 (Price For Two)

Rating: 3/5

Verdict: The symphony of taste, texture, and aroma, tempered with nostalgia, makes up the soul of the food on the streets of India. The Hawking St is a successful attempt to bring different street food delicacies from all across the country to your table! Overall, the personnel was quite kind, the servings were accurate, and the food was delicious.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

