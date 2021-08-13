Doused in the hues of the tricolour, an array of delectable food delights will be up for grabs as restaurants across India are gearing up to notch up the food quotient with exclusive cuisine, celebrating the patriotic fervour of the country’s 75th Independence Day.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 4 Intelligence Alerts Issued on Possible Terror Attacks; High-level Meet Underway in Delhi
This year, celebrate Independence Day with mouth-watering tri-coloured finger toasties by Chef Sanjyot Keer, digital content creator and founder of Your Food Lab. Check out the mouth-watering recipes: Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Biggest Tricolour to Be Unfurled at New York's Times Square on August 15
Recipe for Tricolor finger toasties
Tri Color Toasties, recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer
- Prep time: 15 mins
- Cooking time: 15 mins
- Serves: 4
For paneer Schezwan mixture Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 13 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour You Should Not Miss
Tricolour toasties by Chef Sanjyot Keer
Ingredients:
- Paneer 1 cup (chopped)
- Sweet corn 1/4th cup (blanched)
- Capsicum 1/4th cup (chopped)
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Onion 1/4th cup (chopped)
- Schezwan sauce 3 tbsp
- Spring onion greens 1 tbsp
Method:
- In a bowl mix well all the vegetables, paneer and the Schezwan sauce.
For cheese chilli mixture
Ingredients:
- Cheese 100 gm
- Melted butter 2 tbsp
- Garlic 3 tbsp (chopped)
- Green chillies 2-3no. (chopped)
- Black pepper a pinch
Method:
- Grate the cheese block and add all the ingredients and mix well.
For chatpata pudina aloo mixture
Ingredients:
- Potatoes 1 cup (boiled)
- Mint chutney ½ cup
- Onions 1/4th cup (chopped)
- Pav bhaji masala 1 tbsp
- Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)
Method:
- Mash the boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients and mix well.
Assembly
- On a brown bread, slice spread the paneer Schezwan mixture on 1/3rd of the surface.
- Continue by spreading the cheese chilli mixture on the next 1/3rd of the surface.
- The last 1/3rd part would be finished by spreading the chatpata pudina aloo mixture.
- Apply some butter on pan cover with a lid and cook on medium flame until the bread is crispy and the cheese has melted.
- You can also bake it at 220°C for 7-8 minutes.
- Cut lengthwise into 4 fingers. Your tricolour finger toasties are ready to be served, serve hot.