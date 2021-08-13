Doused in the hues of the tricolour, an array of delectable food delights will be up for grabs as restaurants across India are gearing up to notch up the food quotient with exclusive cuisine, celebrating the patriotic fervour of the country’s 75th Independence Day.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 4 Intelligence Alerts Issued on Possible Terror Attacks; High-level Meet Underway in Delhi

This year, celebrate Independence Day with mouth-watering tri-coloured finger toasties by Chef Sanjyot Keer, digital content creator and founder of Your Food Lab. Check out the mouth-watering recipes:

Recipe for Tricolor finger toasties

Prep time : 15 mins

: 15 mins Cooking time : 15 mins

: 15 mins Serves: 4

For paneer Schezwan mixture

Ingredients:

Paneer 1 cup (chopped)

Sweet corn 1/4th cup (blanched)

Capsicum 1/4th cup (chopped)

Salt & pepper to taste

Onion 1/4th cup (chopped)

Schezwan sauce 3 tbsp

Spring onion greens 1 tbsp

Method:

In a bowl mix well all the vegetables, paneer and the Schezwan sauce.

For cheese chilli mixture

Ingredients:

Cheese 100 gm

Melted butter 2 tbsp

Garlic 3 tbsp (chopped)

Green chillies 2-3no. (chopped)

Black pepper a pinch

Method:

Grate the cheese block and add all the ingredients and mix well.

For chatpata pudina aloo mixture

Ingredients:

Potatoes 1 cup (boiled)

Mint chutney ½ cup

Onions 1/4th cup (chopped)

Pav bhaji masala 1 tbsp

Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

Mash the boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients and mix well.

Assembly