We all have heard or read news about certain ingredients like Himalayan salt or black pepper which are as expensive as the price of the most expensive bag in your wardrobe. India is a land of exotic and indigenous ingredients and many of those ingredients will burn a hole in your pocket. But are you aware of the wild mushrooms, which grows in the foothills of the Himalayas and are the most expensive and exclusive ingredient? Gucchi mushrooms are the most exotic ingredient priced at around Rs 30,000 per kg.

Gucchi Mushrooms: What makes them so expensive?

The wild mushrooms are also known as Morel Mushrooms or Morchella Esculenta scientifically and have a huge demand despite their cost. They are locally called 'gucchi' in the Himalayan region and are prized for their spongy, honeycomb texture and has a unique flavor to it. The mushrooms cannot be cultivated commercially and instead they grow wild only in some regions like the Kangera Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, Manali, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh after the snowfall period.

The villagers start the laborious process of collecting wild mushrooms in around March which continues until the end of May. It is a painful process for villagers to find mushrooms because the villagers must look with sharp sight and chances are that they might miss seeing them as they never grow on the same spot. These mushrooms are extremely fragile and need to be handled with care. The entire process takes months before it reaches the market.

Health benefits of Gucchi mushrooms

These mushrooms have many health benefits too. Reportedly, they are rich in potassium, vitamins, and copper. They are also a rich source of vitamin D apart from several B-vitamins. They also prevent the rise of cholesterol.

Delight your tastebuds

You can make a lot of dishes with Gucchi, namely Gucchi pulao which is amongst the most popular. Gucchi ka Madra, Gucchi Mussallam to name a few.

So are you going to buy this now?