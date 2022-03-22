Mumbai: Bangalore’s favorite French café & all-day diner, Café Noir is situated at the iconic Lodha World One towers in Lower Parel, is all set to welcome the season of Summer, this March 2022. Popularly known for their wine range, the cafe has introduced a range of cocktails based on wine and sangrias, perfect to beat the heat. Speaking of delicious cocktails, Café Noir has amazing wine based cocktail recipes for something unlike anything you’ve ever tried. Each one goes huge on flavor and incorporates wine to lip-smacking perfection.Also Read - Drinking Wine With Meals May Lower Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes: Study

Café Noir hits it up for a spectacular drinking experience this summer. Of course, you're also welcome to pick summer special Sangrias like the Sangria Au Vin Rouge, Sangria Au Vin Blanc, Sangria Au Vin Rose or mixologist special wine-based cocktails like Dimanche, French Afternoons, The Cello Artist and Weekends in Paris. The bartenders are mixing the wines right for a summer day to be refreshing.

Summer special wine cocktails are an experiment with exotic and flavorful elements that appeal to the niche segment of beverage, said Bensan Varghese, Corporate Beverage Manager, V & RO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Noir, established in 2009, is Bangalore’s most loved all-day French casual dining cafe. Serving a fine selection of coffees, wines, desserts, and a gamut of salads, appetizers, pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, crepes, and more to choose from! Cafe Noir is now located at four different locations in Bangalore: UB City, Phoenix Marketcity Whitefield, Orion Mall Rajajinagar, and a cloud kitchen in Koramangala. ABOUT V&RO HOSPITALITY A Bangalore-based hospitality organization, V&RO Hospitality has interests in the restaurant & cloud kitchen space, with notable brands which it owns and manages. The brands include Mirage Lounge, Tycoons Restaurant, Café Noir -French Casual Dining Café, Nevermind Bar & Social, Badmaash – Indian restaurant & lounge, Plan B Bar & Restaurant, and Hangover Bar. The company now is looking forward to soon openings its brand outposts outside of Bangalore.

Where: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Time: 10 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday) 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)