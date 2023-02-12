Home

Valentine’s Day 2023 Restaurant Offers: Dine At These Romantic Restaurants In Delhi/NCR

Valentine’s Day 2023: These restaurants have amazing Valentine's Day offers. So, enjoy a romantic date here with your lover.

Valentine’s Day 2023 Restaurant Offers Dine At These Romantic Restaurants In Delhi-NCR | PC: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Valentine’s Day 2023 Restaurant Offers: Valentine’s Day is on February 14 and Delhiites must be searching for the best deals at fancy restaurants to take their partners on a romantic date. You may not be into the lovey-dovey gift-giving tradition of Valentine’s Day but you should not miss out on the experience of having a good meal with your love.

Here are some of the best places to go in Delhi/NCR on Valentine’s Day

Barista Diner – Gurugram and Noida: Barista Diner is a casual dining experience with a wide variety of Italian, Continental and modern fusion cuisine. Barista Diner is a flagship format from the house of Barista integrated with a LIVE kitchen to cater all day dining needs. Barista diner serves mouthwatering delicacies cooked fresh like Farmers Daughter / Butter Chicken Pizzas, Alfredo Pasta, Pan-fried Chicken Breast, Beet & Orange Carpaccio Salad, Grilled Sandwiches, Bruschetta’s, etc. With the existing presence in Noida, Gurugram, Dinanagar, Kapurthala, and Chandigarh. A special curated menu is been launched for Valentine’s Day at Rs 999/- for a couple DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square: To commemorate this occasion, the private Cabana by the poolside at the highest rooftop bar of Gurugram, Vibe-The Sky Bar offers a serene setting for couples to create lasting memories. Romantic songs performed by the live band, the bottle of wine, cake and a special giveaway from us are the perfect compliments to make this occasion more special for you. And if you are someone who prefers a warm indoor ambiance to spend a romantic evening with your date, then look no further than Glasshouse restaurant. The menu curated by Executive Chef, Sandeep Panwar for this special evening sticks to the theme and includes some very exclusive Indian, Western and Oriental culinary creations such as Beer Battered Fried Fish, Orange Flavored 90 degrees Cooked Chicken Confit, Paupiettes de Poisson, Raspberry Tiramisu, Pumpkin & Feta Cannelloni, Gulab ki Kheer, Raspberry Tiramisu among others. Khubani: Khubani is known for doing everything perfectly. Right from staff wearing Teddybear merchandise to a huge installation of Teddybear at Khubani on Valentine’s Day along with face painters to paint some romantic stuff on your face, Khubani has up their Valentine’s Game as no one else could do in town. Sharad Madan, Founder Khubani says, “Nothing is permanent in this world except love hence we must celebrate the Valentine season with love for our loved ones with all love. Right from installations to face paints to special menu, We are making sure that This valentine’s day will be one of the best valentine’s day of Delhi.” Enjoy their special menu curated which has all dishes specially designed to suit the day like Love indulgence, Sip it hot, Winter’s beauty, Cheese up, Sweetheart salmon, beloved us duck leg, Darlington Newzealand lamb, Two loving hearts and more. Cafe Delhi Heights: This Valentine’s get greeted at Café Delhi Heights with the special Menu Love affair. Conversations start over Food, Cocktails and Fondues. Hence, at Cafe Delhi Heights one can enjoy Valentine’s Special Menu that has specials like Carpaccio of Strawberry, Rocket Leaf and cherry tomato with goat cheese, strawberry bruschetta, Fiery chicken wings with strawberry yogurt, Grilled Salmon with Rose Lemon butter, and more. Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity: This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love in all its forms with Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. From your beau to your pet and your sibling to your friends, this is the perfect destination to commemorate all your most treasured relationships. Dinner at Farmer’s Basket, Candle Light Dinner at Honk and Dinner at Food Exchange can be enjoyed with your loved ones. Project Sweet Dish (PSD): Delhi NCR’s most sought-after artisanal patisserie & bakery – PROJECT SWEET DISH (PSD) is all set to delight the singles and quintessential romantic couples in the city with their specially curated Valentine’s Day menu. Make it a memorable experience for your sweetheart with PSD’s French gateau-inspired dessert called St. Valentine Honore. Shaped as a heart, it truly depicts what love would be like in the form of food. Bite into a divine caramelised puff pastry with lots of fresh strawberries, almond frangipani cream and little profiteroles. Topped with a crispy biscuit along with vanilla cream and more strawberries on the inside, makes it an indulgent treat to savour with your loved one! If you want to taste the most amazing pasteries, then order right now as they are delivering across Delhi-NCR. Cafe De Flora: Cafe De Flora is a unique floral cafe located in the heart of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. A colourful display of flowers adorn the walls and tables and you can get the pleasing smell of nature in this cafe. The colourful flora and fauna also make it an aesthetically pleasing place for clicking photos. The interiors are Parisian-inspired and offer a cozy atmosphere.

