World Biryani Day: Nine Best Biryani Eateries in India l Full List

World Biryani Day: World Biryani Day is all about relishing your taste buds with sumptuous Biryani delicacies at India's best eateries known for their mouth-watering recipe. World Biryani Day is celebrated on July 3rd, every year to cherish the love for Biryani people have across the globe. Biryani is well known all over the world, yet it has a special place for Asians, especially Indians. Biryani is both a vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian cuisine. World Biryani Day is special for food connoisseurs who have a special interest in reviewing restaurants and dhabas (traditional Indian restaurants, mostly at roadside) that serve Biryani. Biryani has made quite a noise among the foodies of Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi. These three cities have a royal history and are known for the lavish Nawabs and Kings who had immense love for delectable food. A look at the various eateries in India that serve Biryani.

Lalla’s Biryani

Lalla's Biryani brings you perfectly tenderised meat and fragrant rice cooked with absolute precision, located at Chowpattian Chowk, Lucknow. The Biryani has aroma and richness of flavours blending into your mouth with every bite.

Wahid’s Biryani

Lucknow's Wahid's Biryani gives an authentic Awadhi flavour prepared from succulent and tender meat with perfectly seasoned rice. The complimentary raita and green chutney will only enhance the flavour in your taste buds.

Bawarchi

Bawarchi in Hyderabad is another famous biryani eatery for those who love chicken and mutton biryani alike. Actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty inaugurated this eatery.

Dindigul Thalappakatti

Chennai’s Dindigul Thalappakatti was started by by Nagasamy Naidu decades ago. Cooked with the tender pieces of lamb with aromatic rice, the biryani served here is top-notch!

Maplai

The chef at Chennai’s Maplai serve a decadent Thalassery Veg biryani made in perfect South-Indian style, filled with punching bags of flavour. On the meat side, you will get the heavenly boneless mutton biryani, with mutton fat at your every bite. Maplai’s aromatic plates will make you come back to this restaurant.

Nasir Iqbal

Delhi’s Nasir Iqbal’s scrumptious mutton biryani is loaded with flavours, rice, meat and green chillies. Located in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, you will feel the age-old charm as you feast on your meal with raita and Mirchi ka salan in traditional steel brass pots.

Al-Jawahar

Al-Jawahar near Delhi’s Jama Masjid has delectable mutton korma and fresh raita with the biryani along with firni, a traditional Mughlai rice custard.

Arsalan

Kolkata’s Arsalan has multiple outlets across the city an is famous for its mouth-watering Biryani in the City of Joy.

Oudh 1590

Oudh 1590 in Kolkata is known for delectable Biryanis in the Nawabi style taking you back to the olden times. Do check out at Oudh 1590 if you are a Biryani lover.

We hope you have found your favourite go-to eatery in our list.

