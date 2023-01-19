Winter Special Recipe: Gur Papdi / Sukhdi From Gujarat is Healthy Evening Snack

Home

Winter Special Recipe: Try Gujarat's famous Gur Papdi / Gor Papdi / Sukhdi at home in this chilly weather.

Gur papdi or Sukhdi is a traditional sweet mostly eaten in Gujarat. It is made from wheat flour and jaggery in ghee. Sukhdi kaleb geaslen is an Indian sweet made from wheat flour and jaggery in ghee. It’s the best snack option for kids’ lunchbox, and evening snacks. Chef Sanjyot Keer, founder of Your Food Lab and digital content creator has shared Gur Papdi / Gor Papdi / Sukhdi’s recipe.

Gur Papdi / Sukhdi Recipe

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

10-15 minutes Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

25-30 minutes Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients:

MELON SEEDS | 1/3 CUP

WHITE SESAME SEEDS | 1/3 CUP

DRY COCONUT | 1/3 CUP (DESICCATED)

EDIBLE GUM | 1/3 CUP

CASHEW | 1/2 CUP

ALMOND | 1/2 CUP

GHEE | 1.5 CUPS

WHEAT FLOUR | 1 CUP

KARKARA AATA | 1 CUP

GREEN CARDAMOM POWDER | 1/2 TSP

LONG PEPPER POWDER | 1 TBSP

GINGER POWDER | 1 TBSP

NUTMEG | A PINCH (GRATED)

JAGGERY | 1 CUP (CHOPPED)

GHEE | AS REQUIRED

Method:

Set a pan over high flame & once it gets hot, lower the flame & add in the melon seeds & white sesame seeds; fry and roast them over low flame until they get almost light golden brown. Further, transfer them to a bowl & add the coconut in the same pan & dry roast it until light golden brown then transfer it into a separate bowl & cool it down. Remove a few teaspoons of the melon & sesame seeds in a separate bowl to use as a garnish. Further, transfer the remaining melon & sesame seeds into a mixer grinder jar & grind it into a coarse powder & then transfer it into a mixer grinder jar. Add the edible gum into a mixer grinder jar & grind it into a coarse powder. Add the cashews & almonds in a chopper & grind them into a coarse powder as well. To make the mixture, add the ghee into a hot deep pan, once the ghee melts add wheat flour & karkara aata, make sure you keep stirring it continuously to prevent the formation of lumps. Cook the flour over low flame until it turns into a dark biscuity colour, this process will take 12-15 minutes. Once the flour becomes dark and biscuity in colour, add the edible gum powder, make sure you add it carefully as the ghee & flour mixture will fluff up once you add the gum powder, stir & cook over low flame for 1-2 minutes. Further, switch off the flame & add the melon & sesame seed powder, cashew almond powder, coconut, cardamom powder, long pepper powder, ginger powder & nutmeg powder, mix well then add the chopped jaggery & mix until all the jaggery dissolves, make sure you keep the flame off, you don’t have to cook the jaggery or else it will result in a hard gur papdi. Once all the jaggery melts, grease a large plate with ghee & add the mixture to the plate. Further level out the mixture using a spatula & then flatten is out using a potato masher, further garnish with the reserved melon seeds & sesame seeds & let the gur papdi set for 10 minutes, then cut it into squares & let it set completely. Once set, demould the cut gur papdi and serve it.