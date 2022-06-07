Every year on June 7th, the world celebrates World Food Safety Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness and encourage people to take the necessary precautions to avoid, detect, and manage foodborne illnesses. The United Nations designated this day in 2018 to promote awareness about food safety. Every year, the organization comes up with a topic that focuses on present and future food safety concerns. This year’s, the theme of World Food Safety Day is, “Safer Food, Better Health”. According to the World Health Organization, governments, food corporations, educational institutions and workplaces, and consumers all play a role in “keeping food safe.” Everyone is a “risk manager,” and food that isn’t safe isn’t food at all, Says WHO.Also Read - World No Tobacco Day: 5 Reasons Why Experts Suggest Quitting Smoking

While its important to have healthy and sanitize food at home, its also essential to have proper food while you are travelling. Many people get upset stomachs and other illnesses as a result of drinking contaminated water and food when travelling However, the majority of us make a concerted effort to avoid becoming ill anytime we leave our homes for any length of time. Taking even the most basic food safety and hygiene precautions can save you a lot of trouble. Also Read - No Laboratory Confirmed Monkeypox Cases In India As All Samples Referred To Pune Virology Test Negative

How you can avoid contaminated food and water while traveling:

Only buy food from a reliable and recognized source: For good reason, many street food places have a high reputation among their clients. If you don’t know much, seek help from local friends, guides, and other experts. Before trying any local food from your surroundings, first ask someone and also observe the place whether its hygienic and sanitized or not. Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones

Avoid eating anywhere where the food is not covered: Try to avoid eating anywhere where the food is not covered from dust and flies. These are important germ sources, and following this simple food safety precaution can save you a lot of problems.

Safe Drinks: Drinks that have been bottled or canned in factory-sealed containers are safe. Be aware of people who offer tap water in bottles that have been “sealed” with a drop of glue. Carbonated beverages, such as soda or sparkling water, are the safest since the bubbles indicate that the container has not been tampered with. If you’re drinking directly from a can, make sure to wipe the can’s lip before drinking.

Always prefer to eat in clean utensils: Most street food vendors use throwaway plates, plastic forks, leaves, cane, and other natural materials. If you’re going to use metal utensils, make sure they’re clean beforehand. If you’re not sure, clean them using your own wipes, napkins, or other materials.

Always sanitize your hands in public places: We frequently forget to sanitize our hands while travelling. It occurs when we lack the necessary resources or are in a rush. So, during that time, arrange any sanitizer for yourself or try to avoid eating anything with your hands; instead, use spoons or forks to protect your stomach from bacteria and prevent food poisoning.