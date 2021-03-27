Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states. Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic. Notably, Gujarat is among the few states that have recorded the highest surge in the recent past. Also Read - Maharashtra Bans Social Gatherings as Corona Cases Rise; Timings Restricted For Malls, Restaurants

The order will come into force from April 1. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Health Update: No Fever, Master Blaster Doing Fine After Testing COVID-19 Positive

“The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history,” the state health department said in a notification. Also Read - Delhi Records 1,558 Coronavirus Cases And 10 Deaths, Highest Single-day Surge Since January

In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said.

In the last few days, Gujarat has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases as well as deaths, with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst-affected. The state recorded 2,190 new cases on Friday, highest since the start of the pandemic.

With Agency inputs