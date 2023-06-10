Home

Gujarat Hotel Owner Beats Up Dalit Man After Tiff Over Food

Jayanthi Chauhan was viciously beaten by the hotel owner and his employee after an argument over food.

Raju Vankar alias Jayanthi Chauhan was viciously beaten by the hotel owner and his employee after an argument over food. (Photo: Twitter)

Vadodara, Gujarat: A hotel owner in Gujarat viciously thrashed a Dalit man after a heated argument between them over food. The incident comes less than a week after villagers in the state’s Patan district allegedly assaulted a Dalit youth and chopped off his thumb after his 8-year-old nephew had touched a cricket ball.

As per an India Today report, on June 7 (Wednesday), the Dalit victim, identified as 45-year-old Jayanthi Chauhan alias Raju Vankar, was allegedly assaulted by a hotel owner, Amit Veenu Patel, and his employee in Khanpur taluka of Gujarat after a tiff over food items.

After the assault, Chauhan, a resident of Isroda in Gujarat, was rushed to a hospital in Vadodara where is undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained in the beating.

Chauhan had complained of stomach pain and was taken to the Lunawada General Hospital where doctors referred him to a hospital in Godhra before finally being admitted to another medical facility Vadodara for specialized treatment.

An official of the Gujarat Police said that a case has been registered against Patel and his employee under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report said.

The official said that the case was registered at the Bakore Police Station and initial investigations have revealed that Patel—who owns the hotel located Limdiya near the Limdiya intersection of Khanpur taluka— and his employee also hurled castiest slurs at Chauhan, adding that a detailed probe in the case is ongoing.

The incident comes barely days after a Dalit man was beaten up and had his thumb chopped off by locals in Kakoshi village of Patan district on June 4.

