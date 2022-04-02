New Delhi: Riding high on its thumping victory in Punjab assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is now eyeing Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Also Read - Delhi Govt Again Permits Private Liquor Shops To Offer Up To 25% Discount on MRP | Details Here

"…Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat…" says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as he holds a roadshow with AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Assembly elections are due to be held later this year.

#WATCH | "…Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat…" says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as he holds a roadshow with AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad Gujarat Assembly elections are due in the latter part of this year pic.twitter.com/kXYZh7iKSG — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kicked off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ as part of their roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday.

