Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi cast her vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Gandhinagar for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election on Sunday.

Voting for the Gandhinagar civic body polls and three municipalities of Okha, Bhanvad and Thara began at 7 am. People queued up outside a polling booth in Gandhinagar's Raysan village to cast their votes and PM Modi's mother was one of them.

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Narendra Modi, casts vote in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections at a polling centre in Raysan village in the city pic.twitter.com/KddJtXzg1X — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Elections are being held for 44 seats in GMC, for which a total of 161 candidates are in the fray, including 44 from BJP and Congress each and 40 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), among others.

Apart from the traditional rivals – BJP and Congress, AAP has fielded candidates on almost all the seats in the local body election for which voting is being held Sunday.

Polls will be a test for the ruling BJP in the state, which brought Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat, replacing Vijay Rupani along with all the ministers.

Elections are being held on 78 seats in three municipalities of Thara (Banaskantha district), Okha and Bhanvad (both in Devbhoomi Dwarka district), for which 205 candidates are in the fray, including 78 from BJP, 72 from Congress, 52 from AAP, among others.

Votes are also being cast for the by-elections to three seats in two municipal corporations – Ahmedabad and Junagadh – 42 seats in 26 municipalities, eight seats in seven district panchayats, and 43 seats in 37 taluka panchayats that were vacated since the elections in March elections.

As many as 24 candidates are in the fray in eight seats vacated in the district panchayat bodies for which BJP and Congress have fielded eight candidates, AAP seven, etc. By-election is also being held on 43 seats in taluka panchayat, for which 123 candidates are in the fray, including 43 from BJP as well as Congress and 28 from AAP.

AAP has entered Gujarat politics with local bodies polls and has fielded candidates across all the seats in the municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayat bodies.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat were held in February and BJP had registered victories in all of them. BJP had also won a majority of municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in the February election.

(With inputs from ANI)