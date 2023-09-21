Home

Gujarat

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal Displaying Char Dham, 12 Jyotirlingas Using 11-D Effect Grabbing Eyeballs In Surat

The festival will conclude on September 28 with the Ganesh Visarjan.

Surat: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the grandest Hindu festivals, has begun, and people are celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh with great religious fervour. According to Drik Panchang, it is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which falls in August or September. This year, the festival began on September 19 at around 11:02 am. Ganesh Chaturthi is also renowned for its intriguing and innovative theme pandals that attract millions of people. One such pandal in Gujarat’s Surat, displaying Char Dham and 12 Jyotirlingas using the 11-D effect, has captured everyone’s attention. The pandal is installed by Thakorji Seva Sami.

According to one of the organisers Archit Bhatia the pandal is made with a budget of 70-75 lakhs that also include massive Bhandara in which they serve prasada to approx. 2,000 to 3,000 people daily. “This time we have depicted 12 Jyotirlingas through 11 D. About Rs 70-75 lakh has been spent on this event..,” Bhatia told news agency ANI.

In the video posted by ANI, devotees can be seen watching the large screen installed on the backside of the Lord Ganesh idol, displaying jyotirlingas and Char Dham in an 11-D effect.

Puja Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Ganesha puja muhurat will be for 2 hours and 27 mins between 11:02 am and 01:29 pm on September 19. It is suggested to avoid moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Chaturthi tithi begins at 12:39 pm on September 18 and ends at 1:43 pm on September 19. The Ganesha visarjan will take place on September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi, on the other hand, commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated over ten days. During this time, it is believed that Lord Ganesha descends to Earth along with his mother, Goddess Parvati. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29. The festival will conclude with the Ganesh Visarjan.

