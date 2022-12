Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Godhra, Fatepura, Halol, Kalol & Jhalod

live

Gujarat Assembly 2022: Winners list for Godhra, Kalol (Pan.chmahal), Halol, Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST)

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s CK Raulji has won from Godhra, Jaydrathsinhji Parmar has won from Halol, Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai has won from Fatepura, Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan has won from Kalol and Maheshbha Somjibhai Bhuriya has won from Jhalod.

PARTY GODHRA KALOL-PANCHMAHALS HALOL FATEPURA (ST) JHALOD (ST) Congress Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria Dayal Pyari Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya BJP CK Raulji Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan Jaydrathsinhji Parmar Reena Kashyap Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya AAP Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria Bharatkumar Rathava Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya

