Ahmedabad: A childhood dream came true for Flora Asodia, who is suffering from brain tumour, when she became the collector of Ahmedabad for a day in on Saturday. Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sangle received a request froma make-a-wish foundation that the 11-year-old wanted to become a collector.

After receiving the request, the collector said he contacted the girl's family and requested them to fulfill her dream.

"Flora belongs to Gandhinagar and suffering from a brain tumour. Last month, she underwent surgery and her condition deteriorated. We received a message from Make-A-Wish Foundation that the girl wants to become a collector," Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sangle said.

“We requested Flora’s parents to make her collector for a day but they were reluctant because her condition deteriorated after the surgery but finally we succeeded to persuade them,” he added.

Flora was showered with gifts as she was welcomed at the collector’s officer to take charge for a day.

The collector and staff also celebrated her birthday at the office on the same day and thanked everyone who made the girl’s wish come true.

He said, “I wish she gets well soon and works hard to fulfil her dream. I also thank everyone who helped in fulfilling her dream today.”

Meanwhile, Flora’s father Apoorv Asodia told everyone about her and her dreams. He said, “At present, Flora is studying in class 7 and has been suffering from a brain tumour for the last seven months. She likes to listen to Neha Kakkar’s songs and always wanted to become an IS officer or collector.”

“Prior to the diagnosis of brain tumour, she was very good in studies. Today, Sandip sir, Make-A-Wish Foundation helped my daughter in becoming a collector. It was an immense pleasure for me and I thank everyone for fulfilling her dream,” her father added.

(With ANI inputs)