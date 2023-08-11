Home

Gujarat

Gujarat: 3 Children Among 10 Of Family Killed In Tragic Crash On Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway

Image: X (Twitter)

Ahmedabad: In a tragic mishap, at least 10 members of a family, including three children, were killed after a mini-truck they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Friday morning. According to the police, the accident happened at around 11 AM on Friday near Bagodara village.

The victims were returning onboard a mini-truck to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the highway, leaving 10 members of the family dead and 13 others injured, District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava told news agency PTI.

Visuals of the grisly crash have gone viral on social media platforms showing the mangled remains of the mini-truck as well as the victims

A family returning from Chotila darshan rammed into the back of a truck from Chota hathi. 5 women, 3 children, 2 men died on the spot, 10 were injured.#accident #bagodara #ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/xUdhS4F0Nw — Ishani Parikh (@ishaniparikh) August 11, 2023

At least 10 people killed and more than 10 injured in an #Accident on Bavla-Bagodara highway near #Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The incident took place when a mini truck collided with a stationary truck on the highway. The victims included 3 children and 5 women. The victim's family who… pic.twitter.com/QKP0XgyIvt — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) August 11, 2023

Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range Prem Vir Singh rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident. Speaking to newsmen, the senior officer said the vehicle was not meant to transport people.

“The mini-truck, which was not meant to transport people, was carrying 23 persons when it rammed into a truck that was parked on the roadside after its tyre got punctured. Ten persons died on the spot, while 13 others were injured,” Singh said.

The deceased as well as the injured persons belonged to a village in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda district and were returning home after attending a religious event in Chotila town in Surendranagar, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

“Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PMO India said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident on the micro blogging site.

(With PTI inputs)

