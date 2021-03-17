Ahmedabad: The Gujarat on Wednesday announced that it has decided to shut all parks and gardens in Ahmedabad from Thursday (March 18) till further orders. The order comes amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. Also Read - Gujarat Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 4 Cities Till March 31. Check Place & Timings Here

Kankaria Lake and Zoo in Ahmedabad will also remain closed till further orders.

Earlier this week, the state government increased night curfew timings by two hours for four metro cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. These four cities in Gujarat will remain under night curfew between 10 pm to 6 am from March 17 till March 31.