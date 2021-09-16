Ahmedabad: Amid speculations that the BJP may induct new faces into the Gujarat cabinet, new ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government will take oath on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls. The swearing-in ceremony is being held amid suspense over ministerial faces, whose names have not been declared so far, in the backdrop of the BJP’s “no-repeat” formula. However, several media reports suggested named os eight MLAs including Nareshbhai Patel, Harsh Sanghvi, Manisha Vakil, Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana, Rishikesh Patel, Mukesh Patel, Brijesh Merja, and Arvind Raiyani are likely to be inducted into the Bhupendra Patel cabinet in the state.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Unhurt After Getting Run Over By Bus in Gujarat's Dahod | Watch

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Gujarat CMO confirmed the swearing-in of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet and that it will be held at 1.30 pm at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on September 16. Also Read - Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle Today: Old-timers Including Nitin Patel Likely to Vacate Space For Young Leaders

The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp will take place tomorrow, September 16, 2021 at 1.30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/86PJIWP1vd — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) September 15, 2021

Also Read - Three Workers Die Due to Suffocation at Snack Factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Earlier, the ruling BJP announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on Wednesday afternoon and preparations for the same had started at the governor’s house in the state capital. However, the plan was later dropped all of a sudden, and banners of the swearing-in ceremony were also taken down. Neither the BJP nor the state government gave any reason for the postponement.

CM Patel, 59, a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani last Saturday.

According to sources, the BJP leadership has decided to try new faces this time and drop almost all the past ministers, even some senior ones, who were part of the previous Rupani government. However, there was no official word from the BJP about it. Many believe that the “no-repeat” formula has been proposed keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls as the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, wants to go to voters with a clean slate.