Vadodara: Gujarat Congress' Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night, as per Mevani's team. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam. He is being taken to Ahmedabad by road from where he will be taken by train to Guwahati in Assam.

The reason behind the arrest is not clear yet. However, his Twitter account shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

As per reports, the Congress leaders' supporters will protest against his arrest at the national capital today, April 21, with slogans of 'save the constitution, save the country'.