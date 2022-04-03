Vadodara: In yet another case of police brutality, a policeman was suspended after a CCTV camera caught him slapping a 13-year-old child several times in a marketplace in Vadodara city of Gujarat, reported news agency PTI quoting an official on Sunday. The incident took place at Nandesari market around 8.45 pm on Saturday and the personnel has been identified as Shaktisinh Pavra attached to Chhani police station, a control room official said.Also Read - India's First Steel Slag Road In Surat: What Is It, How Is It Different From Others

"Pavra had gone to another police station in the city on his official vehicle and was returning when he noticed the child muttering something at him while crossing the road. He got down, slapped the child several times and also twisted his arm, all of which got captured by a CCTV camera in the vicinity," the official said.

Following a complaint and inquiry, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone I suspended him for misconduct, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)