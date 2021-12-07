Surat: A court in Gujarat’s Surat awarded death sentence to a convict in the rape and murder case of a two-year-old girl. The court convicted the 35-year-old man who was charged for rape, murder, and abduction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court had pronounced its judgement within a month of his arrest.Also Read - Aakash Chopra on India Having Two Different Captains in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For South Africa Tour, Would be a Challenge For Rahul Dravid

Special POCSO court judge PS Kala has convicted Yadav after listening to arguments from both sides.

On the last day of the hearing, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala demanded capital punishment for the convict, who hailed from Bihar and was currently working at a factory in the Pandesara area of Surat city with his wife and two children.

Yadav’s lawyer sought leniency claiming that capital punishment would make his children’s future uncertain.

The accused, a migrant worker, had abducted the minor girl and sexually assaulted her and later killed her in Pandesara area on November 4. Her body was found on November 7 near a factory, located about one km away from her house.

After scanning several CCTV footages and collecting information from their informers and locals, police arrested Yadav on November 9.

To ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest, the Pandesara police had submitted a chargesheet in seven days. The court recorded statements of 43 witnesses.

(With inputs from PTI)