Gujarat Election 2022: BJP Releases Second List Of 6 Candidates. Check Details Here

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the second list of six candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Several key factors are going to play key roles in Gujarat assembly Elections 2022.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The ruling BJP, on Saturday, released the list of 6 candidates to contest the upcoming polls in Gujarat. Earlier, on Thursday, BJP had announced the first list of its candidates for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, scheduled to be held in 2 phases on December 1st and 5th. The prominent names announced in the first list include—CM Bhupendra Patel, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, Hardik Patel and former Morbi MLA Kantilal Amrutya.

Check Out The List Here:

BJP releases a list of 6 candidates to contest the upcoming Gujarat #AssemblyPolls2022 pic.twitter.com/ELQyIGkYSL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1st and 5th. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 05

Last date of nominations for Gujarat polls: November 14

Scrutiny date for nominations: November 15

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 17

Date of Gujarat phase 1 polling: December 01 (Thursday)

Date of vote counting: December 08

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 10

Last date of nominations for Gujarat polls: November 17

Scrutiny date for nominations: November 18

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 21

Date of Gujarat phase 1 polling: December 05 (Monday)

Date of vote counting: December 08

In 2017 results of Gujarat Assembly election, BJP won 99 seats while the Congress party secured 77 seats in total. While Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) secured just 2 seats and NCP had only one. The seat tally of Independent candidates was three.