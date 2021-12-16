Gandhinagar: At least two workers died and 14 were injured in a blast inside Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), located in Goghamba in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, on Thursday. The blast took place around 10 am inside the MPI-1 unit of the refrigerant manufacturing plant located in Ranjitnagar in Goghamba. The sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away in the taluka. Fire tenders from across the district, including private companies in Halol, Kalol and Godhra, were rushed to the site.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Gujarat, Locals Airlifted to Safer Locations in Jamnagar

"A labourer has died while 15 to 16 other workers, who were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire, were shifted to different hospitals. Some of them have received severe burn injuries," said the official, who rushed to spot to oversee the search and rescue operation.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar, Panchmahals following an explosion here. Two workers killed in the incident; the injured have been shifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/o71sHR0GFm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

The GFL has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company’s website.

Meanwhile, the district police has blocked access to an approach road of about five kilometres to the Ranjitnagar complex of GFL, a company owned by INOX. The facility manufactures fluorospecialities and refrigerants, according to the company’s official website.