Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Government has decided to rename dragon fruit as "Kamalam" as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

"The state government has decided rename Dragon Fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence Dragon Fruit shall be renamed as Kamalam," said Rupani.

"The name of dragon fruit is associated with China and we have changed it," he added. Kamalam in Sanskrit means Lotus. Dragon Fruit that has become increasingly popular in recent years, is a tropical fruit with a unique look and taste.

In the past few years, farmers in Gujarat’s Kutch and Navasari have turned to Dragon Fruit cultivation in large quantities. Interestingly, the BJP office in Gujarat is also named Kamalam. The state government has applied to get the name patented.

A petition has also been sent through the Gujarat Forest Department to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to name the fruit Kamalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned this fruit in his radio program Mann Ki Baat on July 26, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)