Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to impose a night curfew in four cities of the state to contain the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew will come into force in four metros- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from March 17 and will continue till March 31. The night curfew will be implemented in these cities for eight hours – 10 pm to 6 am.

A 'pre-night curfew' system will be maintained in these four metros till March 16 from 12 pm to 6 am, the Gujarat government said in its order.