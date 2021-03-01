Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021: Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure stood at 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats. The final figures were released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday. Also Read - Gujarat Local Body Election 2021 Updates: Polling Underway, 7% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM in Taluka Panchayats

Re-polling was held during the day in a booth at Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday’s polling by three people. The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said. Also Read - AAP to Contest All Seats in Upcoming Gujarat Local Bodies Polls, Releases First List of 504 Candidates

Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka. The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.

(With inputs from PTI)