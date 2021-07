Ahmedabad: In new COVID-19 guidelines, Gujarat government extends night curfew in 8 cities of the state till July 31; allows water parks and swimming pools to reopen with 50% capacity from July 20.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: State Relaxes Curfew Restrictions in All Districts, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Full Shutdown Imposed in 22 Villages of Ahmednagar District For 8 Days | Check Full List of Guidelines Here