Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in eight districts of state including capital Ahmedabad from Saturday, 25th December amid the rising Omicron scare, reports news agency ANI.

Night curfew to remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily in 8 districts in view of current COVID-19 situation, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

Here’s the list of districts where night curfew has been imposed: