Ahmedabad: Putting a stop to all speculations regarding COVID-19 lockdown in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that there will be no lockdown in the state. "There won't be any lockdown. People need to follow COVID-19 guidelines," Rupani said. Masks, sanitizer and social distancing are a must to stop the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat government said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can be held with crowd restrictions. Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28 this year.

The government will only allow 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi.

“No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi,” Patel said.

Gujarat reported 1,565 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, the addition being the highest in four months, taking the state’s tally to 2,85,429. The active caseload in the state is 6,7373 as on Saturday.

