Ahmedabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Thursday announced that night curfew will be enforced in at least 36 cities of the state and will remain in place until May 28. Issuing an order, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that the night curfew will remain in force daily from 8 PM to 6 AM. "The curfew and restrictions will be enforced for 7 more days. All essential services will continue during these restrictions," Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in the order.

Notably, the order from the state government comes hours after Chief Minister Rupani declared black fungus infection as an epidemic. The core committee headed by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held a meeting on Thursday where it was decided to declare the fungal infection an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

As per the notification from the state government, it will be mandatory for all the healthcare facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases of black fungus to the health department through district-level chief medical officers.

Restrictions:

Services associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected. Paramedical and health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue. Shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services during this period. Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities. All offices will have to ensure that the employee strength remains only 50 per cent on working days. All types of manufacturing/ industrial units, construction, and raw material supply units will continue to operate. Maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend marriages while 20 persons can attend funeral.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 4,773 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,76,220 and fatality count to 9,404. The state has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases over the last one week.

Of the 64 deaths, nine were reported in Ahmedabad district, eight in Surat, six each in Rajkot and Vadodara districts.

At 1,079, the highest number of new cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city, followed by 422 in Vadodara city, 297 in Surat city, 209 in other parts of Surat district and 192 in Rajkot city.