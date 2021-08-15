Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has extended coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of the state till August 28, reports news agency ANI. The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm-6 am. The eight cities are: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.Also Read - Breaking: West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till August 30, Reduces Night Curfew Timings | Full List of Guidelines Here

Gujarat on Saturday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,166, while the day also saw the state administering vaccine doses against the infection to a record 6.18 lakh people, an official said. With the discharge of 18 people during the day, the recovery count stood at 8,14,903, which is 98.76 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with an active caseload of 185, up from 178 on Friday, he informed.

The toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,078 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, the official added. An official release said a single-day record of 6.18 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of jabs administered so far to 3.98 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)