Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four metro cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot – till April 15, Thursday. The order was issued on Tuesday by the Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat Home Department, Gujarat due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Also Read - Night Curfew in Maharashtra From Today; Thackeray Govt Tightens Restrictions Till April 15 | Key Points

Timings for the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, will continue to be the same – 9 pm to 6 am. Also Read - Coronavirus: RT-PCR Test Mandatory For All Those Arriving in Gujarat From Other States

Considering the prevalence of coronavirus spread, the state government has decided to keep the COVID-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till April 30, as per the Additional Chief Secretary. Also Read - Gujarat's Rann Utsav Sees A Massive Drop in Tourist Inflow Due To Rising Cases Of Coronavirus

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat are 12,041. The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4500.

(Wih inputs from ANI)