Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has extended the ongoing night curfew – imposed to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases – in the state’s 27 cities till February 4. The tenure off the curfew between 10 pm to 6 am was to end on January 29. The decision to extend the date of the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, a release said, adding that though number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours.Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 17 More Towns, Relaxes Home Delivery Services For Hotels | Full Guidelines Here

After a sudden surge in cases, the state government had, on January 21, announced night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier. These metros cities are – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities. Curfew has also been extended in Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar. Also Read - Gujarat Caps Public Gatherings To 50 Per Cent of Venue Capacity Amid Covid Situation

LIST OF RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED

While shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlors, etc are allowed to operate till 10 pm, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24 hours, said the release. Also Read - Gujarat Revises Night Curfew Timing; Shuts Schools, Colleges Till Jan 31 | Full SOPs Here

Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and they can operate with 75% seating capacity.

A maximum of 150 people are allowed to attend political, social and religious gatherings at a venue in an open space. In enclosed spaces, the number should not exceed 50% of the area.

The Gujarat government has also allowed establishments such as water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, cinema halls and libraries to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Gujarat has so far recorded more than 1.13 million cases due to Covid-19 which include 10,375 deaths, 1,014,501 recoveries and 107,915 active cases. Over 97.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January last year.

(With PTI inputs)