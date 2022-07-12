Gandhinagar: Heavy rains have continued to lash several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, affecting normal life in the state. A flood-like situation has occurred in parts of Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts in the state, with water flowing above danger levels in various water bodies. Also Read - Gujarat Rain Update: Western Railways Cancels 8 Trains Due To Heavy Rainfall. Check Details

Poorna river is flowing above the danger mark near in Navsari city, where around 1700 people were shifted to shelter homes. "We appeal to the citizens to remain at their respective places," said Amit Prakash Yadav, DC, Navsari

In Rajkot, heavy rain causes a flood-like situation and residents living in the lower reaches have been asked to remain alert.

At least seven people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued, officials said Monday.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda.

The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre. “Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1,” state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters.

He said 18 platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required.

A total of 5,278 people in Chhota Udepur district, 2,902 in Navsari and 469 in Valsad and a few more in other rain-affected districts were shifted from flooded areas to safer places, out of which 3,821 stayed while others returned home after the water receded, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 468 people were rescued, including 327 in Chhota Udepur.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) airlifted to safety 16 people stranded along the flooded banks of the Ambika river in the Valsad district, it said in a release.

Panchmahal, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Kheda districts were also affected by heavy rains, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Dediapada, Tilakwada and Nandod talukas in the Narmada district received 448 mm, 272 mm and 258 mm of rainfall, respectively. Umarpada in Surat recorded 354 mm of rainfall, among others in 12 hours since 6 AM on Monday, the SEOC said.

In Chhota Udepur district, Uchh and Heran rivers are in spate, causing flooding in low-lying areas. In Bodeli town, river waters entered many residential areas.

Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udepur district received 549 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 AM on Monday. Kwant taluka recorded 432 mm of rainfall in the same period, leading to the inundation of many areas.

Ahmedabad city received 219 mm of downpour on Sunday night, causing water-logging in many residential areas and flooding in underpasses and roads. Schools and colleges in the city remained closed on Monday.

The movement of four passenger trains and an express train was affected after tracks between Chandod and Ekta Nagar sections were washed away, a Western Railway official said.

Altogether, 218 out of 251 talukas in Gujarat received rainfall in the 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday.