Gujarat School Reopening News: The Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6-8 from next week, i.e. September 2, news agency ANI reported. "Offline classes for Std 6th to 8th will begin from 2nd September," Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight metros and other concessions from coronavirus-induced restrictions during the coming Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals. Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami, and from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 for the Ganesh festival in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the COVID-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, an official release said. Besides, traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants on August 30, officials said. But the matki fod events (during which clay pots filled with curd are broken) and local fairs organized on the occasion of Janmashtami would not be allowed. Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed.

