Ahmedabad: Rajkot and Jamnagar districts in Gujarat are witnessing heavy rainfall since midnight. Massive flooding caused havoc in Rajkot's Dhoraji, Padadhri and Gondal taluka, according to media reports.

Jamnagar's Kalavad and Dhrol taluka also received significant rainfall. Khimrana village of Jamnagar district has reportedly been cut off due to flooding. Aliyabada village too reported waist-deep water due to the rain. NDRF teams are busy carrying out rescue operations in the flooded areas and shifting locals to safer locations.

The Rajkot district collector declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rain, reported the Times of India.