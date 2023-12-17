Home

‘India Will Be Among Top Three Economies In My Third Term’: PM Modi In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Surat on Sunday. Surat Diamond Bourse is the world's largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry businesses, located in the diamond city.

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat on Sunday and inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry business, in Surat. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi stated that India will be among the top three economies in the world in his third term.”I have given this guarantee to the nation that India will be among the top three economies in the world in my third term. The government has fixed the target for the coming 25 years…,” he said.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…Surat Diamond Bourse is an example of Modi’s guarantee…” pic.twitter.com/ghUA2C5uAW — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Praising Indian diamond designers, the Prime Minister stated that Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the their capabilities and exhibits Indian concepts. “The Surat Diamond Bourse exhibits the capabilities of Indian designers, Indian designers, Indian materials and Indian concepts. This building is the symbol of New India’s new strength and new resolve,” he said.

Notably, Surat Diamond Bourse building is the the world’s largest office complex with over 67 lakh sq feet of floor area. It is located at Khajod village. The building will be the global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds and will also deal in as well as jewellery.

