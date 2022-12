live

BJP Wins In Dahod, Garbada, Savli, Devgadhbariya & Limkheda: Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Winners list for Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadhbariya, Savli

Limkheda, Dahod, Garbada, Devgadhbariya, Savli: Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results: BJP’s Kanaiyalal Bachubha Kishori has won from Dahod, Mahendrabhai Bhabor has won from Garbada, Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai has won from Savli, Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai has won from Limkheda and Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai has won from Devagadhbariya.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY LIMKHEDA (ST) DAHOD-ST GARBADA-ST DEVGADHBARIA SAVLI Congress Gondiya Rameshkumar Badiyabhai Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama Chandrikaben Bariya Kuldipsinh Udesinh Raulji(Vakil) BJP Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori Mahendrabhai Bhabhor Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai AAP Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai Dr. Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya Shaileshbhai Bhabhor Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai Vijaykumar Narvatsinh Chavda

