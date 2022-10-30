Morbi: At least 32 people were killed and several others are trapped after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening. Rescue operations are underway. Horrific visuals emerged from the accident site showing people trapped in the river gasping for their lives.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Gujarat's Heritage Bridge Which Collapsed Killing Over 30

Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I’m in constant contact with the district administration in this regard.”

Ambulances have reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway. There were over 400 people on the bridge at the time. They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, a local TV channel said.

Visuals From Cable Bridge Collapse In Gujarat’s Morbi