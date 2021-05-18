Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday announced that the ‘Corona Curfew’ in the district has been extended till 6 AM on May 21, 2021. The Gujarat government had on Monday night extended the ongoing curfew for three more days in 36 cities of the state, including major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara to control the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Local Containment Zones, Aggressive Testing And Correct Information Weapon Against COVID: PM Modi | Highlights

Full List of Guidelines:

“As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, will continue to be in place in 36 cities from Tuesday to Thursday,” a government release said. Only essential services like sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables are allowed in these cities.

Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 AM on May 18 till 6 AM on May 20, it said.

Gujarat on Monday reported 7,135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 7,59,754, while 81 deaths increased the toll in the state to 9,202, an official said.