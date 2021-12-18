Surat: The city of Surat witnessed the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed gulls and Siberian seabirds, with the advent of the winter season, on Saturday. With the arrival of the winter season and the onset of the months of November to January, birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food. Many such birds migrate to Surat.Also Read - Gujarat: 2 Dead, Several Injured In Blast, Fire At Chemical Factory In Panchmahal District

The brown-headed gull is a small bird, which breeds in the highlands of central Asia. These migratory birds make their yearly journey from the cold places to the inland lakes and wetlands of tropical southern Asia. Like most gulls, it is highly gregarious in winter.

"Many such birds migrate to Surat during this time. Brown-headed gulls also migrate to this city. The birds migrate back to other places in the months of March and April," a bird watcher, Dr Nilay Desai told news agency ANI.

India, which is at the core of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF), has pledged to conserve the migratory birds with Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announcing a National Action Plan in 2020. “Saving migratory bird is saving the wetlands and terrestrial habitats and saving of an ecosystem, benefitting communities dependent on wetlands,” Javdekar had said while marking the World Migratory Bird Day.