Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse: More than 30 people were killed after the newly renovated cable bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. The renovation of the bridge had just culminated a week ago. It was three days ago that the bridge was opened to the public once again. There was a footfall of over 300 people there together. 250 people in fact are being rescued now.

About Gujarat’s Heritage Bridge

This suspension bridge was over 140 years old and measured 765 feet. The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. All the material came from England. It connects Mahaprabhuji to Samakantha area. The bridge considered an engineering marvel had suffered severe damage in the 2001 earthquake. The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated last week. After the renovation, it was reopened to the public on October 26 — the Gujarati New Year.

Visuals From The Overcrowded Bridge

Heavy traffic before crashing machhu hanging bridge many of this people try to damage this bridge. pic.twitter.com/pmfdh5QDGl — vijay patel (@vijaypatelMorbi) October 30, 2022

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to kin of victims of Morbi mishap

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for the injured persons.