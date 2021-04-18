Rajkot: Yet again, hospitals in Gujarat have run out of beds for coronavirus-infected patients, forcing them to wait in ambulances on the streets. Images surfaced Sunday showing an array of ambulances lined one after the other outside the Civil Hospital in Rajkot. Mirror-like visuals had emerged just a few days ago showing a long queue of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients outside the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Also Read - 'India Was on Verge of Defeating COVID-19 But...' NITI Aayog Official Says Second Wave Hurting Economy

The coronavirus situation in Gujarat has exponentially risen in the past two weeks. During a hearing on the overall pandemic situation in the state earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court observed that "over 40 ambulances were found queued up outside the civil hospital".

Also Read - Coronavirus Spike: India Logs Highest Single-day Caseload of Over 2.6 Lakh Infections

Similar incidents were also reported in other parts of the country where patients lost lives waiting in the ambulance due to an acute shortage of hospital beds.

Meanwhile, disturbing images of bodies wrapped in white plastic bags, scattered across corridors in hospitals or lined for funerals at crematoriums were also seen as morgues and crematories reported full occupancy across the country.

Several states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have also recorded a scarcity of oxygen cylinders, ICU wards and vaccines, the Health Ministry noted.

India reported the highest-ever COVID-19 caseload of over 2.6 lakh () and biggest death toll of 1,500 fatalities today. It must be noted that the daily coronavirus numbers in the country have doubled from above 1 lakh cases to more than 2 lakh cases in the past 11 days. The government noted that the daily positivity rate in India doubled to 16.69% from 8% in the last 12 days.