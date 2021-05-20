Ahmedabad: It was a narrow escape from death for nearly 28 residents as a five-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. The incident happened just a day after the residents vacated the building in view of cyclone Tauktae. No casualties were reported in the incident. As per reports, the building which was located in Ahmedabad’s old city area of Jamalpur collapsed on its own, a day after cyclone Tauktae triggered strong wind and heavy rainfall in the city. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore For Gujarat; Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased

Speaking to news agency PTI, DCP (Zone 3) Makrand Chauhan said that nobody was injured or killed in the incident as the building was timely vacated. "The reason why the five-storey building collapsed is not yet clear and is a matter of investigation. It was built in 1997," he added.

The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir Somnath district in Gujarat at 1.30 AM on Tuesday and it has claimed 45 lives in the state.

The cyclone has also completely destroyed the state’s coastal areas and over 69,000 electric poles and lots of trees were uprooted due to the cyclone. Thousands of houses were also damaged in the last couple of days. As per updates, over 5,000 villages in the state experienced power failure and 674 roads were closed.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday assured the people of the state that the government will undertake an immediate survey of the damages and assistance will be provided accordingly.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas and announced compensation and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone and he also said Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.