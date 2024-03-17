Home

Stones, Stick and Slogans: Foreign Students ATTACKED At Gujarat University | VIDEO

Ahmedabad: Unidentified miscreants barged into the premises of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and attacked foreign students. The attackers, who were raising slogans, pelted stones and also vandalised a hostel room. The incident took place on Saturday night within the premises of the university. The foreign students, who live in a university hostel, have been admitted to the SVP Hospital and undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad. The university’s authorities have informed the police about the incident and filed a complaint regarding the matter.

Foreign Student Attack at Gujarat University: Gates Closed

All gates of the university have been shut immediately after the incident and cops are investigating the matter.

International students (Africa, Uzbekistan, Afganistan etc) studying in Gujarat University @gujuni1949 claim they were beaten up, Stones thrown at them and at their hostel (A-Block), Vehicles destroyed while they were offering Ramazan Taraweeh at a place inside the hostel A-Block… pic.twitter.com/ogJ3h7FUin — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024

Foreign Student Attack at Gujarat University: Video Went Viral

The video of the incident has went viral on the internet in which miscreants can be seen raising slogans and pelting stones at the hostel. Student who filed the clip, can be heard saying, “This is what is happening in our hostel A Block… This is unacceptable, they come here to attack us in our hostel.”

Foreign Student Attack at Gujarat University: Asaduddin Owaisi Reacted On The Incident

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the attack on the foreign student and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene as the incident took place in their home state.

In a post on X, he said, “What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation?

“This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi. Will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. @DrSJaishankar domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill,” Owaisi added.

